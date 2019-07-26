Dean Henderson Signs New 3-Year Man Utd Contract & Rejoins Sheffield Utd on Loan

By 90Min
July 26, 2019

Sheffield have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the second consecutive season as the Blades prepare for life back in the Premier League.


Henderson was a standout player last season, playing all 46 Championship games as Sheffield United finished second in the final table and earned automatic promotion.

He was also named Young Player of the Year at the club's end of season awards and also received the Championship Golden Glove.

"Dean was always our number one target," Blades manager Chris Wilder told SUFC.co.uk.

"We've had to fight to get a good deal and that's part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market. All of us, from myself, to the coaching staff, to the player and the supporters want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we've made that happen."

George Wood/GettyImages

Henderson has been at Manchester United since the age of 14 and has previously had other loan spells at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town.

