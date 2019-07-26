FIFA 20 Cover: Virgil van Dijk and Eden Hazard to Front Up EA Sports' Forthcoming Edition

EA Sports have confirmed that Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk will feature on the cover of the next instalment in their FIFA series, FIFA 20.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar featured heavily on the cover of the various versions of FIFA 19, but fans will now be able to see two new stars grace the cover of the game.

EA Sports took to Twitter to confirm the news, with Hazard set to feature on the Standard Edition, and Van Dijk on the Champions Edition.

What Is the FIFA 20 Release Date?

The FIFA 20 Standard Edition is available worldwide on September 27 and the Champions Edition is available 3-days prior on September 24 via pre-order.

On his place on the cover, Hazard said: “EA SPORTS FIFA is the biggest Football game on the planet, and I have been playing it for years against my brothers.

"I am lucky to have been on the cover before but to be on FIFA 20 globally is amazing and I hope to excite as many gamers as I do when I take the field for Real Madrid this season!”

Van Dijk added: “It is a huge honour for me to be on the cover of FIFA 20. I’ve been playing FIFA for as long as I can remember and so it’s an extremely proud moment for me to be representing Liverpool on the cover of such an iconic game."

There was no update as to which player will feature on the cover of the Ultimate Edition, with news on the game expected soon.

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the release of FIFA 20, which has promised to bring the all-new Volta Football game mode, which is inspired by some of the street football played across the world.