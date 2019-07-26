Gunners Youngster Nearing Bayern Munich Move After Snubbing New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal appear set to lose exciting young winger Xavier Amaechi to Bayern Munich, after the 18-year-old rejected a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Amaechi, whose current deal expires at the end of next season, is yet to make a single appearance for the Arsenal first team and was previously believed to be keen to quit the Gunners after Unai Emery opted not to name him on the substitute's bench for the Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

Sky Sports News (via The Sun) claim that an 'unnamed' Bundesliga side are set to strike a permanent deal for Amaechi, and The Sun add that Bayern are leading the race for his signature.

Bayern were believed to be keen on Amaechi after the Europa League final, and their interest has remained as the teenager entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

Arsenal opened negotiations with Amaechi earlier in July to try and tie the youngster down to a new deal, but he is thought to have his heart set on a move away from the club this summer in search of more first-team football.

Should he refuse to extend his deal, Amaechi would be free to negotiate a contract with any interested overseas clubs in January 2020 ahead of a free transfer, so Arsenal may be forced to sell him this summer in order to receive even the smallest of transfer fees.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi seemingly set to snub Bayern's interest and sign a new five-year deal with Chelsea, the Bundesliga giants have been forced to pursue other targets, and their desire to sign a young, English winger appears to have led them to Amaechi.

They are desperate to find their own Jadon Sancho, who rose to superstardom after quitting Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

The 19-year-old managed 13 goals and 19 assists last season, and Bayern believe there are a number of similar talents in England who are yet to be given the chance to shine at senior level.

Gunners duo Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe both enjoyed impressive loan spells in the Bundesliga last season, and it appears as though Amaechi is keen to follow suit.