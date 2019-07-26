Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Brilliant (and Bizarre) Picture Alisson Becker Sent Him From His Holiday

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker appears to be making the most of his holidays, following his Champions League and Copa America success - according to a brilliant Jurgen Klopp story.

Alisson has been monumental for Liverpool, keeping 21 clean sheets in the Premier League last season and winning the Golden Glove award for his efforts. The Brazilian went on to claim three Golden Glove awards last season, adding the Champions League and Copa America to his tally.

Alisson has been on holiday since his Copa America success, and is expected back for training at the end of July. However, in an interview with The Anfield Wrap, Klopp revealed that he sent the Brazilian a message asking: "Are you okay?"

"And he only sent a picture back of him riding a horse with a cowboy hat on," the German continued.

Klopp jokingly went on to admit: "Yes...obviously he's still on holiday."

Alisson is expected to return to training in the coming days along with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. The shot-stopper will be a welcomed addition back to the squad, with Liverpool struggling to find their formidable form in pre-season.

The Reds have already lost to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, while they also struggled as they drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in their most recent match. The club will play Napoli and Lyon in their remaining pre-season fixtures, before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 4.