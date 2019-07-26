K-League All Stars 3-3 Juventus: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bianconeri Struggle to Draw in Seoul

Juventus continued their pre-season preparations with a lacklustre performance in an otherwise exhilarating 3-3 draw with the K-League All Stars in Seoul - a friendly that was without Cristiano Ronaldo, who watched on from the bench.

The K-League team started the game brightly, opening the scoring in the seventh minute courtesy of a phenomenal long-range strike from Osmar. I Bianconeri drew level two minutes later, however, with a wonderfully well-worked goal finished off by Simone Muratore.

Team K-League re-took the lead on the stroke of half-time, with an intricately flowing move resulting in a neat finish from Cesinha. The Brazilian ran off in joy, performing the infamous Ronaldo celebration.

In the second half, the K-League side extended their lead after a brilliant volley from Adam Taggart. As the match entered the final 20 minutes, Juventus eventually woke up and scored two quick fire goals to make it 3-3. The third from Matheus Pereira was a thing of beauty - nutmegging the defender before chipping the goalkeeper.

Key Talking Point





I Bianconeri fielded a strong team, including the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain. However, they were sloppy and perhaps the most disconcerting thing for Juve fans was the frailty of the supposedly strong defence.

De Ligt and Daniele Rugani looked shaky in the centre, while Joao Cancelo offered little going forward for the Italian side in the first half.

Maurizio Sarri made a whole host of changes in the second half, and it was the substitutes who changed the game. Most notably, Blaise Matuidi and Matheus Pereira were influential with their energy and desire - something that was not seen at all in the first half. It was as though they were fatigued for one reason or another, but the injection of pace allowed them to grab a draw.

Manager Sarri is clearly still trying to find the combinations that will work best for his team, but this performance indicated that there is plenty of work to do. There was a lack of urgency and, more worryingly, it was as though the players were unsure over their roles.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Szczesny (5); Cancelo (5), De Ligt, Rugani (5), Beruatto (5); Emre Can (5), Pjanic (4), Muratore (7*); Bernardeschi (6), Higuain (6), Mandzukic (6).

Substitutes: Pinsoglio (3), Buffon (6), Bonucci (6), Matuidi (6), Rabiot (5), Coccolo (5), Mavididi (6), Pereira (7), Di Pardo (5).

STAR MAN - It is hard to take too many positives from a tame performance by Juventus, but Simone Muratore was certainly a bright light. The 21-year-old operated as part of the midfield three, and was constantly looking to support the attackers.

He showed great awareness with his goal, recognising the inter-play between his teammates, allowing him to receive the ball in a pocket of space before firing home. The midfielder was subbed in the 72nd minute - lasting the longest of any of the other midfielders, reaffirming his importance to the game.

Looking Ahead





Juventus will next turn their attention towards gaining more match sharpness. They will hope to gain greater fitness, before they face Atletico Madrid on August 10.

Sarri will know that his side have a lot to work on before the season starts, and he will hope that this game will act as a learning curve.