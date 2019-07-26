Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is yet to join up with his teammates on preseason, having led Argentina to the Copa America semifinals earlier this summer.

And the maestro is certainly making the most of his holiday. After enjoying a kickabout with an outrageous lucky young fan on an Antiguan beach earlier in the week, the 32-year-old then engaged in bit of keepaway with his two sons, Mateo and Thiago, as well as his massive dog.

Nice to see Messi is keeping up with his El Rondo practice during his time off with a little help from his friend… 🐶⚽️ #OurOtherClub pic.twitter.com/54IAtOD9Eb — OTRO (@OTRO) July 25, 2019

As posted by OTRO on Twitter, the Messis can be seen enjoying a garden kickabout with the imposing pooch in the middle as the star and his sons attempt to keep the ball away from him.

Throughout the video, Mateo, adorned in a Barcelona No. 10 shirt, can be heard laughing hysterically, which is understandable considering how ludicrously large the creature hunting him down is.

The dog always rushes at the boys but when it is with Messi he hesitates. Even the dog knows — Oda (@Odanoss) July 25, 2019

Just another day in the life of the Messis.