Max Kruse Confirms He Rejected Liverpool This Summer to Seal Fenerbahce Switch

New Fenerbahce signing Max Kruse has revealed he turned down the chance to join Liverpool this summer before sealing his move to Turkey.

The 31-year-old striker was a free agent this summer after his contract with Werder Bremen expired, and a number of sides across Europe were believed to be keen on striking a deal to sign him.

Liverpool were heavily linked with the forward but, speaking to beIN Sports, Kruse confirmed that he was happy with his decision to snub the Reds' advances this summer.

He said: “During the transfer period, I’ve received lots of offers and one of them was Liverpool. But I decided to join Fenerbahce because I believe I will be very happy there. I spoke with a lot of players during that period and I am happy about my decision.”





This is taken a step further by Haber Global's Yabiz Sabuncuoglo, who took to Twitter to claim that Jurgen Klopp actually called Kruse personally to try and convince the German to head to Anfield this summer.

However, Kruse was not sold on the idea of operating as backup to Roberto Firmino, and instead opted to head to Fenerbahce in search of regular game time.

He managed 12 goals and 14 assists for Werder Bremen last season, but would have almost certainly found himself behind Firmino in the pecking order at Anfield.

Klopp's current backup, Divock Origi, started just four Premier League games last season, whilst Daniel Sturridge managed the same number before being released this summer.

Origi is expected to retain his role as reserve striker, whilst young forward Rhian Brewster could also earn plenty of minutes after impressing during pre-season.