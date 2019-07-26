Napoli vs Liverpool Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool will go toe-to-toe with Napoli on Sunday at Murrayfield as the Reds reach the final stages of their pre-season preparations.

With the start of the new Premier League season drawing closer, Liverpool will be hoping to reach a high level of fitness and intensity, and a dominant performance against Carlo Ancelotti's men will stand them in good stead ahead of their season opener against Norwich.



Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Napoli , of course, will be hoping for the same, although they are in an earlier stage of their pre-season, with three additional friendlies to play, including the inaugural two-legged La Liga-Serie A Cup between themselves and Barcelona .

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 28 July What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Murrayfield Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? LFC TV Referee? TBC

Team News

Liverpool continue to be without several players who represented their countries at international tournaments this summer.

Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker are expected to return next week in time for Liverpool's summer camp in Evian, while Sadio Mane isn't due back until after the Community Shield final against Manchester City , having reached the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal.



ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Nathaniel Clyne, meanwhile, has joined Naby Keita on the sidelines, having suffered a cruciate ligament rupture, ensuring the right back will be out for the majority of the season.





Napoli are currently missing Allan, Adam Ounas, David Ospina and Kalidou Koulibaly, who are on extended breaks having played in summer tournaments.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Wijnaldum. Napoli Meret; Hysaj, Manolas, Chiriches, Ghoulam; Callejon, Gaetano, Zielinski, Insigne; Milik, Mertens.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have met just four times in competitive matches, with Liverpool winning two, losing one and drawing one.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This includes two encounters in last season's Champions League, with both teams winning 1-0 in their home games, indicating a fairly even battle. They also contested a friendly last year, which Liverpool dominated in a 5-0 victory.

Recent Form

Both sides have enjoyed a mixed pre-season thus far. After swiping aside lower division English teams in their first two friendlies, Liverpool went winless in their three games against sterner opposition in the United States.



Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Napoli, meanwhile, have played three times, winning, drawing and losing one apiece.





Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures.





Liverpool Napoli Liverpool 2-2 Sporting (25/7) Napoli 3-3 Cremonese (24/7) Liverpool 1-2 Sevilla (21/7) Napoli 5-0 Feralpisalo (19/7) Liverpool 2-3 Dortmund (20/7) Napoli 1-2 Benevento (13/7) Bradford 1-3 Liverpool (14/7) Bologna 3-2 Napoli (25/5) Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Liverpool (11/7) Napoli 4-1 Inter (19/5)

Prediction

Liverpool are deeper into their pre-season than Napoli, and therefore should be the fitter, more prepared team, which counts for a lot in pre-season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, Liverpool have struggled to play at their best without their talismanic front three - looking less threatening going forward and seemingly more vulnerable at the back. Therefore, expect a close battle, potentially edged by the Italians.