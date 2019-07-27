Arsenal to Review Player Security Protocol After Mesut Özil and Sead Kolašinac Knife Ordeal

July 27, 2019

Arsenal will look to review their security procedures for their players after Mesut Özil and Sead Kolašinac found themselves at the centre of an attempted armed robbery earlier this week.

The two Arsenal stars, as well as Özil's wife Amine Gülşe, were confronted by two knife-wielding attackers in north London on Thursday but Kolašinac single-handedly fought them off as Özil drove his partner to safety.

Both players have now confirmed that they escaped without any serious injuries, but The Mirror claims Arsenal will now look to review their security protocol to help keep players safe in their private lives.

This latest incident involving Kolašinac and Özil is just the latest in recent years which has seen Premier League stars targeted in England's capital city.

Masked gunmen previously tried to rob former West Ham striker Andy Carroll for his watch shortly after training, but the 30-year-old was able to escape back to the club's training facilities in Rush Green in Essex.

One of the assailants was later caught and jailed, while the other has never been found, but it was an incident that left a number of the squad with concerns and Carroll even employed a bodyguard for protection shortly after.

The Mirror's report comments that more Premier League stars, especially those based in and around London, could soon follow suit by employing someone for personal protection.

Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe was less fortunate in a separate incident to Carroll's less than a week later, as attackers rammed his car in south-east London before having his watch stolen by knife-wielding attackers.

