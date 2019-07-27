Real Madrid to Let Gareth Bale Leave for Free With Welshman Set for Jiangsu Suning Move

Real Madrid are prepared to allow Gareth Bale to move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning free of charge, as they desperately attempt to move the Welshman on.

Bale had been the subject of interest from plenty of clubs around Europe with many prepared to pay tens of millions for the forward, but Madrid are set to let him go without any transfer fee.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/GettyImages

As reported by Marca (via SportWitness), it could be announced on Saturday that Bale will join the Chinese club, where he is expected to earn €22m-a-year after tax in a three-year deal.

The Spanish publication claim that Madrid had been trying 'until the last moment' to get a fee for the Welshman, but have failed in their attempts to do so.

Jiangsu Suning would be liable to pay 100% tax on any transfer fee they pay for a foreign player, as per the league rules.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

This measure was put in place by the Chinese FA in an attempt to boost the development of the sport in their country, and would effectively double any transfer fee Los Blancos asked for in exchange for Bale.

Despite having a brilliant goalscoring record at the Bernabeu, Zinedine Zidane is clearly desperate to offload the former Tottenham man, as he recently said as quoted by the club's official website: "Let's hope, for everyone's sake, that it happens soon. The club is dealing with the club that he'll move to."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The freeing up of the 30-year-old's wages may allow Madrid to bring in more reinforcements. The Spanish giants have been linked with Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen and Bale's move could potentially kickstart a domino effect of transfers between Europe's biggest clubs.