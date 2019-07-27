Sami Khedira Exit Rumours Continue as Juventus Prepare to Offload Wolves & Arsenal Target

Juventus are reportedly keen to trim their squad this summer and are looking at the possibility of offloading Sami Khedira.

The German World Cup winner has been in Turin since 2015, having signed on a free transfer from Real Madrid. But the 32-year-old has struggled in his last two seasons, making just ten appearances in the league during 2018/19 as form and fitness woes continued.

Adam Hunger/GettyImages

Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey's arrivals at La Vecchia Signora this summer have hinted that Khedira's time at the Allianz Stadium may be up, with Wolves and Arsenal rumoured to be interested in offering him an avenue out of Italy.

Now, Gianluca Di Marzio claim that Juventus are 'examining the squad' and are considering selling a number of players, as they look to keep things fresh ahead of their attempts to win a ninth consecutive Serie A title.

The reports continues by naming Fiorentina as one interested party, but suggests there is interest from around Italy and the rest of Europe.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Wolves have been linked with the Champions League winner recently, having met with Juventus' sporting director in a bid to discuss a deal. Arsenal, meanwhile, are the other Premier League side to have shown interest, but they have yet to reach out for talks.

His future could be decided over the next week or so, with Khedira currently back in Italy recovering from a back injury - while his teammates are on a pre-season tour in Korea. A departure is likely, but at this stage it's unclear where his preference may be.

One thing is for certain, though - his days as a regular starter in Juventus' midfield are over.