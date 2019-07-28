Bayern Munich vs Fenerbahce Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayern Munich will go toe-to-toe with Fenerbahce on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena in the semi-finals of the Audi Cup to close out their pre-season preparations.





With the start of the new season drawing closer, Bayern will be hoping to reach a high level of fitness and intensity, and a dominant performance against the Süper Lig side will stand them in good stead ahead of their season opener against Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Fenerbahce, of course, will be hoping for the same and only have an additional friendly to play - against Serie A side Cagliari, if they fail to beat Bayern.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 30 July What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? ITV 4

Team News





The German giants have pretty much a full-strength squad to choose from, with only a couple of absentees.

€80m summer signing Lucas Hernandez is still recovering from a ligament injury that he suffered in February whilst at Atlético. The French centre back has started training with the ball and is rehabbing, but will definitely not be healthy to feature against Fenerbahce.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Fellow centre-back Jerome Boateng is a doubt due to personal reasons, with rumours of an exit still circling around the German.







For Fener, two players will not be available with goalkeeper Erten Ersu out with a knee injury and Turkish Under-17 star Okan Turp also out with an injury. They will, however, have new signing Max Kruse available after his move from Werder Bremen, and he'll know all about Bayern as they were linked with his signature.

Predicted Lineups





Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Pavard, Süle, Alaba; Thiago, Tolisso; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski Fenerbahce Tekin; Saglam, Aziz, Jailson, Kaldirim; Moses, Cigerci, Emre, Rodrigues; Kruse, Murigi.

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Bayern and Fenerbahce have faced off against each other, as they have yet to meet in a competitive fixture.

However, the omens look good for Bayern as they are unbeaten in their six matches against Turkish opposition, winning five of them.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

For the record Turkish champions, history is not on their side as they have only managed one victory in nine competitive encounters with German opposition.

Recent Form

Die Roten come to this fixture with good form as they bounced back from their loss against Arsenal in pre-season with victories against Real Madrid and AC Milan.





Robert Lewandowski has once again been the stand-out as he has scored in two of those matches but good performances from Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer have not gone unnoticed.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Fener have also had decent form in pre-season, with two wins out of four - but the last two matches have ended in a draw and a loss- both against Bundesliga opposition.

Here's a look at how both sides have performed in their last five matches.

Bayern Munich Fenerbahce Bayern 1-0 Milan (24/7) Hertha Berlin 2-1 Fenerbahce (25/7) Bayern 3-1 Real Madrid (21/7) Fenerbahce 1-1 Wolfsburg (22/7) Arsenal 2-1 Bayern (18/7) Fenerbahce 2-0 Buraspor (19/7) SpVgg Lindau 2-4 Bayern (29/5) Boluspor 0-2 Fenerbahce (13/7) Kaiserslautern 1-1 Bayern (27/5) Fenerbahce 4-0 Eskişehirspor (28/3)



