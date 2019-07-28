Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Will Be a 'Different Animal' When 2019/20 Campaign Kicks Off

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will be raring to go at the start of the 2019/20 season, despite continuing their disappointing pre-season with a 3-0 defeat to Napoli on Sunday.

The Reds appeared to be well off the pace from the off against their Italian opposition and goals from Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and Amin Younes condemned Klopp's side to a comprehensive defeat at Murrayfield.

Liverpool are still missing a handful of first team stars who are yet to return to full training and Klopp has insisted that, once they return, his side will be a different proposition altogether.

"Missing six players is strange," the Liverpool boss told the club website.

"That you lose players during a pre-season, we are used to - that happened from time to time. But that they don't start from the beginning and come a couple of days before or after we start with the season is not cool.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"Again, that's how it is and we prepared everybody as good as possible. We have to fight the start of the season 100 per cent with all we have.





"The good thing is, if the opponents want to analyse us now, they think 'easy job', but we will be a different animal next week."





Klopp then put to rest any concerns surrounding Liverpool's form during pre-season, claiming: "I think the worst thing that could have happened is if we had won all the games without the six players; 4-0 or 5-0 against Napoli and Sevilla, then everybody would be flying from last year and into the new season, then getting the problems in the season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"For the first time since the Champions League final we have 99 per cent of the squad tomorrow, only Sadio is missing then, and that's the moment where we really start talking and preparing a couple of things and then we have to go again."