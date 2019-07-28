Nicolas Pépé: 5 Reasons Why Moving to Arsenal Is the Right Career Move

So seemingly out of nowhere, Arsenal and Lille have reached an agreement over the transfer of winger Nicolas Pepe.

It is thought that the two sides have agreed on a £72m deal that would see the Gunners pay Lille via a series of instalments, due to their restricted budget this summer.

Whilst the two clubs have made an agreement, Pepe's representatives still need to finalise the contractual details before an announcement can be made.

Here are five reasons why Pepe should sign on the dotted line and get himself over to north London...

He'll Be Playing With a World-Class Strikeforce

Pepe will join an Arsenal side who already have a world-class attack. Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have proven they have what it takes to excel in the Premier League after scoring 50 goals between them last campaign.





The two have formed a formidable partnership since they joined the Gunners and Pepe will be hoping that he can join the duo to become ruthless up top.





Pepe is no stranger to goals after hitting an impressive 22 in 41 outings last season, finishing as Ligue 1's second-highest goalscorer behind Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.





Should a move to Arsenal be confirmed, the Ivorian will be hoping that he can join the two strikers in taking the Gunners back to the Champions League.

A Guaranteed Starting Position

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The decision to snub moves elsewhere could prove beneficial for the young winger as it seems almost inevitable that he will be guaranteed a starting spot for the Gunners.

Arsenal have been screaming out for a right-winger following the disappointment performances of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian only managed to score six goals in 39 appearances last campaign, signalling to Unai Emery that an upgrade was needed.

Pepe's availability sparked the interest of many clubs including Champions League winners Liverpool. A move to Anfield seemed likely at one point, with reports suggesting that Liverpool were close to agreeing on a deal for the winger.

However, a starting spot at the club would not be guaranteed, indicating that the decision to move to Arsenal is a smart one, for both the club and the player.

An Exciting Manager in Unai Emery

Timothy Nwachukwu/GettyImages

After guiding Arsenal to a fifth-place finish in his first season as Arsenal manager, Unai Emery will be looking to build on that and return the Gunners to the coveted Champions League.

The Arsenal boss is a pragmatic manager who prefers his players in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation. Emery focuses on a high pressing system where his fullbacks look to overlap when on the attack. He adopts a style which allows his forwards to counter-attack with potency, something which will suit Pepe. The Ivorian will have the opportunity to use his pace, cut inside and dismantle an opponent's defence.

Whilst at Arsenal, Pepe will be able to develop under an successful manager who has succeeded on the biggest of stages. The Spaniard has 10 major honours to his name, including three Europa League titles.

The Opportunity to Play in The Premier League

Nicolas Pépé’s 2018-19 Ligue 1 season by numbers:



38 games

118 total shots

108 fouls won

102 take-ons completed

70 chances created

22 goals

11 assists



Nicolas Pépé's 2018-19 Ligue 1 season by numbers:

38 games
118 total shots
108 fouls won
102 take-ons completed
70 chances created
22 goals
11 assists

A move to Arsenal would give Pepe the opportunity to play in one of the most competitive and highest quality leagues.

The Premier League is world-renowned for high quality matches and its plethora of world-class players.

Pepe's playing style will suit the Premier League and will allow him to make a name for himself whilst with Arsenal. The winger will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world's best players, allowing him to raise his level and bring Arsenal back to the top of English football.

Joining a Club With History

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Ivorian will be joining a club with a worldwide reputation. The Gunners have won an impressive 46 trophies since the club founded, making them one of the most successful sides in Europe.





Let's not forget, 15 years ago they went unbeaten in the Premier League - earning the 'Invincibles' moniker that will last forever.

Should he join, Pepe will be playing for a side with tradition and history - and on the whole, a loyal fanbase. If you're good, you're good but if you're bad - better pack some ear plugs with you.