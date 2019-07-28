Twitter Reacts as Limp Liverpool Show Just How Much They Need Famed Front Three

By 90Min
July 28, 2019

Liverpool's rather disappointing pre-season continued on Sunday afternoon as they fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Napoli.

First-half goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik, as well as a strike just after the interval from Amin Younes, condemned the Reds to a fourth game without a win, which is far from the ideal preparation ahead of the upcoming campaign - which starts next week in the Community Shield.

Of course, pre-season results mean very little in the grand scheme of things, but try telling that to a number of disgruntled Liverpool supporters who were more than a little concerned with the way their side performed in Scotland...


Of course the result (which is practically meaningless), also led to cries for Liverpool to immediately delve into the transfer market to sign a batch of new players, because, as everyone knows, pre-season results completely define the state of a club. 

Particularly clubs who won the Champions League a few months earlier...

In fairness, Liverpool were without their primary front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - as well as Alisson - but it appears that their return to first-team action can't come soon enough.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for Liverpool supporters, however.

As the game wore on Jurgen Klopp opted to bring a number of youngsters into the fray, including recent signing Harvey Elliott, who made his first appearance for the club during the closing exchanges.

He looked a threat and created a number of promising opportunities, which got plenty talking about his potential to make an impact at Anfield.

