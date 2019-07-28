Twitter Reacts as Limp Liverpool Show Just How Much They Need Famed Front Three

Liverpool's rather disappointing pre-season continued on Sunday afternoon as they fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Napoli.

First-half goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik, as well as a strike just after the interval from Amin Younes, condemned the Reds to a fourth game without a win, which is far from the ideal preparation ahead of the upcoming campaign - which starts next week in the Community Shield.

Of course, pre-season results mean very little in the grand scheme of things, but try telling that to a number of disgruntled Liverpool supporters who were more than a little concerned with the way their side performed in Scotland...

Ok I’ve had enough now pic.twitter.com/q8jdbi0OSk — Max Mac (@MaxMacUnit) July 28, 2019





Sign a time machine. I wanna go back to Madrid — . (@AoDTGNB) July 28, 2019

Of course the result (which is practically meaningless), also led to cries for Liverpool to immediately delve into the transfer market to sign a batch of new players, because, as everyone knows, pre-season results completely define the state of a club.

Particularly clubs who won the Champions League a few months earlier...

It’s a preseason game ! But we need sign at least 2 players, and sell mignolet — ricardo (@ricardo26_YNWA) July 28, 2019

In fairness, Liverpool were without their primary front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - as well as Alisson - but it appears that their return to first-team action can't come soon enough.

I just hope Salah, Mane, Firmino, Van Dijk, Alisson, Robertson and Trent don't pick up any injuries in the upcoming season. — Señor (@EnRouteAnfield) July 28, 2019

Few positives from that game tbh. BUT. It's only preseason, still time to get heads straight(looking at you Trent) plus we've still got Alisson, Firmino, Salah & Mane to come back.



Not all doom & gloom lads. #LFC — Scott G ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BornThwippy) July 28, 2019

It wasn't all doom and gloom for Liverpool supporters, however.

As the game wore on Jurgen Klopp opted to bring a number of youngsters into the fray, including recent signing Harvey Elliott, who made his first appearance for the club during the closing exchanges.

He looked a threat and created a number of promising opportunities, which got plenty talking about his potential to make an impact at Anfield.