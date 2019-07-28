Unai Emery Provides Alexandre Lacazette Fitness Update After Arsenal Forward Limps Off in Friendly

Unai Emery has provided an update on the fitness of Alexandre Lacazette after he hobbled off early during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday.

Lacazette lasted just 13 minutes during the pre-season Emirates Cup clash before picking up an innocuous looking knock, forcing Emery to replace him with youngster Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal went on to take the lead in the friendly through Lacazette's strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but two second-half goals from Moussa Dembele condemned Arsenal to defeat and saw Lyon lift the Emirates Cup.

The result was the least of Arsenal's worries, as Lacazette was pictured with his left foot in a moon boot after the game, throwing the severity of the injury into question.

Speaking after the game, Emery insisted that the injury is not too serious, but he has admitted that it may be too soon to decide whether or not he will be ready for the first game of the regular season in a fortnight.

“We are thinking it’s not serious," the Arsenal boss declared, as per Arsenal's club website. "He decided with a doctor and with me that it’s better to not to take a further more risk.

“He tried to continue playing but it was better in pre-season not to take a risk. The Doctor said he is going to check tomorrow but he is thinking it is not serious. He has a sprained ankle.”

Arsenal have two more pre-season fixtures against Angers and Barcelona on the horizon before they face off against Newcastle on the opening day of the season.