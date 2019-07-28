Zaha Alternative, Bakayoko Interest & McCarthy on Newcastle's Radar: Everton News Roundup

It's been a busy week on the blue half of Merseyside, with the transfer merry-go-round in full swing.

Everton boss Marco Silva is desperate to bolster his squad with depth and talent, and there are plenty of gaps to plug. Silva has made one shrewd signing, bringing in the human 'WD40' Fabian Delph.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Stick him anywhere and he'll do a job ,honestly

The Toffees' dreams of catching up to city rivals Liverpool won't be fulfilled by the versatility of Delph, however, and they need to act fast if they want more fresh faces.

Good news there's a bunch of rumours suggesting they will - here's everything rounded up into one bitesize chunk for your perusal...

Silva Wants High Five at Goodison Park

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Everton's boss is under no illusions about the need to bring in some more bodies before the start of the season, and he was quoted by the Liverpool Echo as wanting at least another five players to revamp his shoestring squad.

"...The club are trying to give me the conditions we need because, until now, we need some important players to sign, you are talking about five players in 12 days."

Not asking for too much than Marco?

Everton's Never-Ending Quest For More Wingers

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Einstein once said that "Insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting different results". Sound familiar? Maybe it should with the scattergun transfer policy of recent years.

Fresh from overloading the wide areas with the signings of Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott, it's now time to go after Wilfried Zaha. A £55m bid was lodge for the wantaway Crystal Palace winger, but that's been swiftly knocked back by the Eagles.





All is not lost though - with The Mirror carrying quotes from manager Roy Hodgson, who in typical Roy style, just admitted it - he hasn't got a clue what's going on.





“The chairman’s his link, they know each other very well and get on very well. Most of what's going on with Wilf is going on between him and the chairman and I can’t enlighten you at all."

Thanks for clearing that up, Roy.

..if Not Zaha, Maybe Rafael Leao Instead

FRED TANNEAU/GettyImages

If Everton fail to convince Zaha that they can give him the European glory he desires, then the Toffees will turn their attention to Lille forward Rafael Leao.

That's according to the Daily Star at least, who claim Everton have already made contact with the French side about a possible deal, The Portugal Under-21 international scored eight goals and made 16 starts for Lille last season, and has attracted the attention of many of Europes top clubs.

Idrissa Gana Go....After Snubbing Ole

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Idrissa Gueye's future has been up in the air for as long as we can remember.

Keen to pursue a move elsewhere, he's been on the cusp on joining PSG for an eternity. Well his £28m move is now almost complete, with a medical now the only thing standing between him and a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

One team who will be disappointed by the news of Gueye's inevitable move to France, is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United. The Express reports that the Norwegian boss tried to woo Gueye, but the Senegalese midfielder chose the Parc des Princes over Old Trafford.

Red Devil fans can file this one under the 'disappointed, but not surprised' section of the summer rumours cabinet.

Bakayoko His Replacement....or Gbamin?

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

One man who could fill the void left by Gueye is Tiémoué Bakayoko. The Chelsea outcast does not appear to be part of Frank Lampard's plans, and according to the Daily Mail, Everton could be lining up a £40m move for the Frenchman.

Then again, if you believe Foot Mercato instead, Jean-Philippe Gbamin is the man who could fill his midfield boots. Not much is known about the Mainz midfielder, to the English audience at least, but he's reportedly very good.





Our money is on neither!

McCarthy's Brucie Bonus

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

One player who might be following brand spanking new Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to Tyneside is Everton midfielder James McCarthy.

The Irish international is into the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and The Sun reports that a bid of £5m may convince Silva to let McCarthy leave. Bruce is in desperate need of reinforcements as his impossible job at Newcastle gets underway.

Best of luck, Steve. You'll need it.