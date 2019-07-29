Borussia Dortmund Have 'Made Approach' for Liverpool Winger Harry Wilson

German giants Borussia Dortmund have reportedly made an approach to sign Harry Wilson from Liverpool.

22-year-old Wilson had a successful loan spell at Derby County last season, notching 18 goals in 49 appearances for the Rams in all competitions. This included 15 goals in the Championship as the attacking midfielder played a crucial part in the club reaching the playoff final.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Wales international has been subject to interest from Premier League clubs as well and is valued by Liverpool at around £25m. Whilst Jurgen Klopp has stated it is too late in the summer now for the young talent to go out on loan, a permanent move could still occur. The youth product has featured during preseason and is in the 29-man squad for The Reds training camp in Evian this week.

Yet, when Liverpool stars such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are fully fit, Wilson will find himself down the pecking order and a permanent move to Germany could well be a possibility.

According to Football Insider, the youngster is eager for regular first-team football this season and would be open to a move to the Bundesliga, following in the path of other young British players such as Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson who have flourished abroad.

LEON KUEGELER/GettyImages

According to the report, Dortmund have shown a real interest in Wilson and a bid could be tabled before deadline day, as the Germans look to add depth to a front line that includes summer signings Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard.