Gareth Bale & Zinedine Zidane Both Left 'Fuming' After Real Madrid Cancel Jiangsu Suning Move

Both Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane are said to have been left outraged at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's decision to cancel Bale's move to Jiangsu Suning.

The Welshman was widely expected to leave the club this summer, with the Chinese side thought to be incredibly close to sealing the blockbuster transfer. However, at the last minute, Real opted to cancel the deal and retain Bale for the upcoming season.

Handout/GettyImages

According to The Sun, this decision left both Bale and Zidane furious, with the two parties eager to see the back of each other as soon as possible.

Zidane is believed to be incredibly frustrated that Perez would go against him and cancel Bale's departure, and he is said to feel undermined by the Real president once again. He wanted to use the money freed up by Bale's departure to fund a move for Paul Pogba, but now must think of another plan.

There is even a suggestion that this could lead to Zidane's departure - particularly after the humiliating 7-3 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid - although that seems a bit of a stretch at the current moment in time.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He has made it clear that he does not want Bale at the club anymore, but there appears to be a lack of potential suitors for the Welshman. One option would be Inter, who are owned by the Suning group who also own Jiangsu, but this is yet to be confirmed by the Serie A side.





It will certainly not be Jiangsu, who have since completed a deal to sign Anderlecht striker Ivan Santini, who takes up the final foreign spot in their squad.

Real are believed to only want to sell Bale, rather than allow him to leave on a free transfer. Marca state that Jiangsu were unprepared to do so, and it remains to be seen whether any other side would be.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Bale is equally as frustrated by the situation. His agent, Jonathan Barnett, told La Journal du Dimanche that Zidane was the one to blame for all the problems.





"It's simple: Zidane doesn't like Gareth. There is no relationship between them, there never has been," Barnett said.

As a result, Bale is expected to remain in Madrid for the foreseeable future, with most European sides unwilling to meet Real's financial demands.