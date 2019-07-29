Juventus: 5 Bianconeri Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/20

While Juventus fans are likely still dazed following their recent transfer splurge on some of Europe's top talent, it is important to remember that the club still has a youth academy and players who will be knocking on the door for some first team action this season.

With Maurizio Sarri charged with gearing Juventus up for a Champions League assault and a ludicrous ninth straight Serie A title; he may well be tempted to offer some of the younger guns a go in the first team for the Old Lady, as they look to rest legs and challenge on all fronts. Here is a look at five of their best young players who deserve a shot in the first team this season.

Manolo Portanova

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

There is a lot of excitement in Turin about the blossoming talents of Manolo Portanova. The 19-year-old midfielder has been one to watch in the youth set ups in recent years and has looked increasingly confident in his abilities.

A wonderful dribbler, blessed with a sizzling shot, Portanova is the kind of the player to get fans off their feet as he dances past opponents and in to pockets of freshly forged space. He made his senior bow last season as a substitute against Sampdoria and will be looking to play his way in to Sarri's first team plans this term.

Rodrigo Bentancur

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

A given this one really! The 22-year-old Uruguay international did tremendously well to forge a place for himself in the heart of the Juventus midfield last season. The level of competition for places is likely to go up a notch though this season with Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot arriving this summer to add to the already swollen ranks of the Italian champions.





However, Bentancur looks an ideal component for Sarri-ball, with his neat and tidy passing style and excellent reading of the game from his base at number six in midfield. While his attacking days may well numbered in this current squad there is still very much a role for the Uruguayan this season. He is a wonderfully gifted player to have on the books as a squad player.

Pablo Moreno

One for the football hipsters this! In very un-Barcelona fashion, the Catalan giants allowed one of their La Masia gems to leave by the back door and straight into the arms of their European rivals.

Pablo Moreno is a name that has generated plenty of excitement since his arrival in Turin last summer. The teenage Spanish forward is a prolific poacher, having bagged over 200 goals in five years with Barcelona's academy. The 17-year-old made it on to the bench last season under Massimiliano Allegri, featuring in the match day squad against Genoa and he may well continue to get chances this season as his star continues to rise.

Stephy Mavididi

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

A name some Gunners fans will be familiar with. Stephy Mavididi took the bold step of going abroad to continue his football education in August last year, cutting his ties with Arsenal after eight years in North London.

The first English player to sign for La Vecchia Signora since David Platt, Mavididi has been was making a big name for himself in the Under-23 squad, scoring six times last season. Mavididi has excellent strikers instincts and is a real handful when operating on the shoulder of the last defender. His blistering pace is his best asset though and he could be a great option to bring on for some extra first team minutes this season, following his first team debut against S.P.A.L in 2018/19.

Matheus Pereira

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

With Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of him in the pecking order, Matheus Pereira could be forgiven for downing tools and throwing in the towel. However the 21-year-old Brazilian has slowly gone about his business for the Under-23 side and established himself as a star in the side, notching five goals and assisting three from midfield.

A naturally skilful, flare player, Pereira can operate as in the number ten role or drop deeper in to midfield and keep the tempo flowing. His link up play between the lines is brilliant, and he is plays the game with real intelligence. The Brazilian notched three senior games for the first team season and featured recently against Spurs in pre-season. Don't be surprised to see him a few match day squads this season.