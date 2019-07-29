Lionel Messi Protected by Security Following Clash With Partygoer in Ibiza

By 90Min
July 29, 2019

Lionel Messi needed to be restrained and escorted away by security after getting into an altercation with an unknown stranger during his pre-season party in Ibiza.

The Barcelona legend is enjoying the final days of his holiday alongside close friends Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Cesc Fabregas, but his party certainly did not end on a high note.

As seen in the video on Twitter, Messi had to be held back by security guards, although it is not immediately clear what actually happened between Messi and the unidentified man.

In a later post, the Argentine is then seen being rushed directly to a car to leave the venue, bringing his festivities to an abrupt end.

Fortunately, it looks like both escaped unharmed, thanks to the quick reactions of the security team to step in and prevent the situation from escalating even further.

Sport revealed that Messi had been expected to remain in Ibiza with his family until Wednesday, 31 July, when he would return to Barcelona for pre-season. However, it is unclear whether this event will lead to him returning earlier than planned.

With Messi featuring at this summer's Copa America, he was granted more time off to rest and recover, ahead of returning to Camp Nou to focus on his football once more.

The Blaugrana have already began their preparations for the upcoming La Liga campaign without him. They fell to Chelsea in their first game, before earning a comfortable 2-0 victory over Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe in Japan.

View this post on Instagram

DISFRUTANDO AMIGOS 👏👏👏👏

A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on

Next up for the Blaugrana is a meeting with Arsenal on 4 August, before a trip to the USA to face Napoli twice, and the club will certainly be hoping that Messi returns in good shape to feature in the games.

