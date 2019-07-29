Liverpool Ready €15m Bid for Bordeaux Winger Francois Kamano as Search for Backup Forwards Continues

Liverpool have identified Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano as a potential transfer target this summer, with the French side expecting a €15m bid for the 23-year-old, according to one report.

There have been concerns about Liverpool's lack of attacking depth - fears which were only worsened by their limp 3-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli during pre-season - so the Reds may be forced to look for reinforcements.

The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are yet to return to first-team action after a busy summer of international action. While Jurgen Klopp has constantly insisted there will be few to no major arrivals this summer, many new players have been linked.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With news that Max Kruse turned down the Reds in favour of regular game time with Fenerbahce, it seems there could be space in Klopp's squad for one more attacking option to provide added depth.

The likes of Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster have deputised for Liverpool but, despite a number of impressive performances, the pair are yet to convince many fans that they could be fully relied upon during a title challenge.

According to Calciomercato, Klopp and Liverpool's latest target is Bordeaux's 'jeweKamano.

The Guinea international managed 13 goals and four assists last season for a mid-table Bordeaux side, and it is believed that he could be available this summer as a result of Bordeaux's poor performance in Ligue 1.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The Reds are eager to finalise a €15m deal for Kamano, but they are not the only side keen in the winger. Previously, the likes of Burnley, Crystal Palace and Monaco have expressed an interest in Kamano, whilst numerous sides in both La Liga and Serie A are believed to be pursuing a deal.

Primarily a left winger, Kamano is comfortable anywhere across the attacking line and would bring the versatility which Klopp likes to see from his players.

He would be able to cover for any one of Salah, Mane or Firmino, which could be vital to Liverpool's hopes of competing for a number of trophies next season.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

Klopp has recently pleaded with fans to trust in the club, amid growing concerns over their lack of transfer business. He insisted that Liverpool simply cannot afford to spend heavily each and every window, so a cut-price move for Kamano could be exactly what the doctor ordered.