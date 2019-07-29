Barcelona winger Malcom is understood to be surplus to requirements at the Catalan club with Premier League duo Arsenal and Everton keen as well as Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund.

After a difficult first season at Camp Nou and following the arrival of striker Antoine Griezmann (and with rumors swirling regarding the potential return of Neymar), it is thought that Malcom would play an even less prominent role for Barça in 2019/20.

Malcom aired his desire for more game time at the end of last season, noting that he would be willing to move clubs to ensure that his needs are met.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalan side value Malcom at around €50m, as they look to raise funds for a possible Neymar move, despite paying just over €40m to sign the star from Bordeaux a year ago.

It is thought that both Everton and German side Borussia Dortmund are willing to match Barcelona's evaluation of the winger, although the former's first choice wing target appears to be £60m-rated Wilfried Zaha.

The article also suggests that Arsenal could be in for the player but most reports claim that the Gunners have reached an agreement for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, making a move for Malcom too very unlikely.

It is also thought that Napoli have expressed interested in the Brazilian after running into difficulty in their pursuit of Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez.

As the English transfer market closes in just under two weeks time on the 8 August, sides such as Everton and Arsenal will have to move with speed to ensure that a deal can be wrapped up before its too late.

If a deal cannot be met before then, other European teams have until 2 September to strike an agreement with Barcelona.

In his debut season for the Spanish side, Malcom made just 24 appearances where he scored only four goals.