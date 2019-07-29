Real Madrid Launch Brand New Intense Green adidas Third Kit for 2019/20 Season

Real Madrid have launched their brand new adidas third kit for the 2019/20 season, a jersey that is inspired by technology and evolution and uses the club's innovative development of their Santiago Bernabéu stadium as the focal point. Apparently.

The intense green colour symbolises a 'forward-thinking vision' and is seen as a 'declaration of intent to continue innovating and making history'. And despite looking ahead to the future, the striking V-neck design has an unmistakable retro feel and pays tribute to the past.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

The shirt also comes with the latest adidas in performance innovation, with advanced CLIMACHILL technology used to wick sweat away from the body in the heat of competition.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Marco Asensio can all be seen modelling the new strip in promotional images – although not, notably, Gareth Bale.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The Real Madrid C.F. third jersey will be exclusively available from July 29 at adidas.com and in stores and selected retailers