Toni Duggan Tipped to Join Atletico Madrid Following Barcelona Departure

Toni Duggan has been tipped to complete a move to reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid Femenino this summer, turning down offers to return home in the process.

Duggan, who was part of the England Lionesses squad at this summer's World Cup in France, announced her Barcelona exit earlier this month, becoming one of the most sought after free agents in the game.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Having been linked with newly promoted Women's Super League side Manchester United after following the club on social media, Spanish publication SPORT claims that Duggan will stay in Spain with Atletico after rejecting 'numerous interesting proposals', many from England.

Now 28 years of age, Duggan made the move to Spain in 2017 when she joined Barcelona from Manchester City. She helped Barça win the Copa de la Reina in her debut season and then went on to reach the Champions League final in 2018/19, losing against a dominant Lyon.

Duggan would replace star forward Jenni Hermoso at Atletico, who have won the Spanish title in each of the last three seasons, with the Spanish international recently joining Barcelona.

SPORT additionally reports that newly promoted top flight Spanish side CD Tacon, the club that will be rebranded as Real Madrid's first ever women's team in 2020, are on the verge of completing a major signing of their own in the shape of Sweden international Sofia Jakobsson.

Tacon/Real have already captured compatriot Kosovare Asllani this summer, with Montpellier forward Jakobsson also a star of the Swedish squad that finished third at the World Cup.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Brazil international Thaisa has also made the switch from Milan, while fellow Brazilian Kathellen could soon complete a transfer from French club Bordeaux.