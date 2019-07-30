Harry Maguire's Agent Visits Man Utd Training Ground as Leicester Defender Returns to Action

July 30, 2019

Harry Maguire Runs Out of Patience With Leicester as Agent Visits Man Utd Training Ground

Manchester United have moved a step closer to the £80m signing of Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire after the player's agent visited the club's Carrington training base.

Talks between the clubs over a proposed £80m deal that will ultimately make Maguire the most expensive defender in history have been ongoing for a number of weeks - the big sticking point has been the structure of the deal and how much Leicester are to receive up front.

Maguire missed Leicester training on Monday through illness, heightening speculation over a potential move to Old Trafford - with his actual illness seemingly going under the radar. Teammate James Maddison, however, was not shy about publicising exactly what issue the centre-back was suffering with in a rather amusing tweet.

But, after just a one-day absence, he has since returned to training as normal on Tuesday, confirmed by the Telegraph's John Percy.

The Sun, meanwhile, report that Maguire is 'losing patience' with Leicester and is ready to 'push' for a transfer after so far taking a passive role.

The tabloid story claims that Maguire believes Leicester chief Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is 'being awkward', while Maguire himself has kept his end of an alleged 'gentleman's agreement' put in place after signing a new contract - in which Leicester would not block a transfer if a 'fair offer' is made - by remaining professional.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning that there is to be 'new contacts' between United and Leicester, with Old Trafford executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward working on the deal. Romano also makes reference to Maguire now 'pushing'.

On top of that, Maguire's agent, Steven Beck, head of the Triple S agency that represents the former Hull defender, was a visitor to United's Carrington training base on Monday, uploading a picture as he appeared to sit waiting for a meeting.

With the Premier League transfer deadline on 8 August, time is running out. But this deal that has dominated headlines all summer looks like it is finally nearing a conclusion.

