Scott McTominay & Lionel Messi Share the Cover of PES 2020 - Twitter Is Mad for It

Manchester United fans may be in despair that there's ten days of the transfer window to go, and they've only signed two players to date. But everything is okay now.

Harry Maguire hasn't signed...yet. The Paulo Dybala/Romelu Lukaku swap deal remains purely speculation at this stage, and Bruno Fernandes is still crying because he's bored of people talking about his future on Twitter. But the greatest news you could've wished for has arrived on Tuesday morning.

Scott McTominay is on the cover of PES 2020.

😍🔥😍🔥



Here it is! The OFFICIAL reveal of our Global cover for #eFootballPES2020, which launches on September 10th! pic.twitter.com/er682J68ku — eFootball PES (@officialpes) July 30, 2019

Lionel Messi is there too, but incredibly upstaged. Why do you need Lionel Messi to sell this game when you've got the SauceMachine made in the Manchester United academy? You don't, really, but Konami have allowed him to feature out of pure kindness.

Miralem Pjanic and Serge Gnabry are there too, but they don't feature first on the trailer like Big Scott, do they? They do not.

Scott McTominay is the first face you see in the trailer! #PES2020 pic.twitter.com/C01OZU2Sos — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 30, 2019

Given we've mentioned the trailer - should probably share it here...

The demo of eFootball PES 2020 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and there's a long list of partner clubs now - Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors and Arsenal all feature.

The game is due for release on September 10th.

Now, let's divert our attention back to Scott McSauce here, and how his face being used as a primary selling point has been taken in by Manchester United fans.