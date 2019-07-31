Bayern Munich 2-2 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Secure Audi Cup on Penalties

Tottenham overcame Bayern Munich 6-5 on penalties in the Audi Cup final after an entertaining 2-2 draw saw Die Roten come from two goals down at the Allianz Arena.

A confident opening from Spurs saw them nearly go in front straight away, as Lucas Moura's close-range header was brilliantly kept out by Manuel Neuer in net. The lead didn't take long to come, however, as Erik Lamela was left with the simplest of tap-ins at the far post after some superb wing play from forgotten man Georges-Kévin Nkoudou.

It was a dominant display from the Premier League side, who largely controlled the first half, limiting Bayern to shots from distance, with the largely youthful German lineup struggling to match Spurs' strength in midfield.

Niko Kovac opted to keep his young side largely in tact for the second period, displaying a strong degree of confidence in his up and coming Die Roten stars. The home side began to gain a foothold in the match, but they were undone with half an hour to play as Harry Kane fed fellow substitute Christian Eriksen to fire low beyond Neuer.

It was short-lived, however, as Jann-Fiete Arp broke free of the Tottenham backline after fine through ball, and coolly slotted beyond Paulo Gazzaniga to give the German's hope.

As some of the bigger names for both sides entered the fray, it was Spurs who nearly grabbed their third, as Kane drew a stunning save from Sven Ulreich in the Bayern net. However, as the hosts threw on their big guns, they piled pressure on Spurs, and Alphonso Davies drew his side level with a superb right footed effort from outside the box.

Neither side could find a winner, with the tie heading to spot kicks following the full time whistle, where Gazzaniga's stunning flying save denied Jerome Boateng to lift the Audi Cup for this side.

BAYERN MUNICH





Key Talking Point





Kovac' men obliterated Fenerbahce en route to the Audi Cup final, yet he opted to field a much more inexperienced side for the clash with Spurs - and the difference in class was evident in the first period.

It appeared as if he decision backfired, as a dominant Spurs deservedly took a first half lead. As Spurs brought the big guns on, Kovac held firm, and it soon became two goals thanks to Eriksen's calm finish.

Naturally, the result is secondary in pre-season, but considering it is the club's home ground, the option to field the youngsters provided a great platform for them to show their worth.

A promising youngster in the form of Arp pulled one back, and the real Bayern started showing what they were capable of when the equaliser went in. While going forward they are among the best sides in Europe, and it will be interesting to see how Kovac lines up his defence, with the back four far from being certain ahead of the upcoming Bundesliga campaign.

Penalties aside, Kovac will have learned a lot from their run-out with the Premier League side.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Neuer (6); Kehl (6), Sule (5), Pavard (5), Davies (8); Will (6), Singh (6), Johansson (5), Tolisso (6), Nollenberger (6); Arp (7)





Substitutes: Thiago (6), Lewandowski (6), Boateng (6), Muller (6), Ulreich (8), Alaba (7), Coman (N/A), Sanches (5), Mihaleljevic (5), Zylla (6)

STAR MAN

Alphonso Davies stood up to the task of facing Spurs admirably in his unfavoured left-back position. It's a move that Kovac may have opted for, working on the youngster's defensive qualities, yet his performance suggested he may already be well equipped in that department.

It was made all the more clear when he netted an excellent equaliser, a strike fitting of, say, a winger?

TOTTENHAM





Key Talking Point





Spurs could have been forgiven for having a Champions League hangover heading into their pre-season fixtures, but Mauricio Pochettino's side have looked very impressive as they head into their first full season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A dominant first half looked to be heading towards a routine win at the Allianz Arena, as the north London outfit went two goals to the good. Of course, the quality of the opposition can not be understated, and the introduction of Bayern's dangerous players meant Spurs' advantage didn't last long.

They've faced some fine sides during their warm up ahead of the coming season, and their choice of opponents should put them in good stead as Pochettino's men aim to get up to speed for next season.

It still seems clear that additions are needed, with their lack of depth at full back looking more evident, and with just over a week to go, movement in and out of Spurs is expected.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Lloris (6); Walker-Peters (6), Sanchez (5), Vertonghen (5), Rose (5); Sissoko (7), Winks (7), Lamela (7), Alli (6), N'Koudou (6); Lucas (6)





Substitutes: Alderweireld (6), Son (7), Kane (7), Foyth (7), Gazzaniga (5), Eriksen (7), Marsh (6), Skipp (6), Roles (5), Tanganga (6), White (6)

STAR MAN

When going, Moussa Sissoko is a machine on legs. The powerhouse wasn't at his best on Wednesday, but still was marauding through the youthful Bayern set up and looking a much better player when lined up alongside the equally impressive Harry Winks.

With Spurs' signing of Tanguy Ndombele, it leaves the midfield area one of serious competition ahead of the new campaign, especially if the proposed move for Giovani Lo Celso comes to fruition. In order to keep his spot in the team, performances like this one will need to come about frequently.

Looking Ahead

Bayern have the small matter of the DFL-Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to look forward to, before they start their DFB-Pokal defence with a trip to Energie Cottbus, who were relegated from the 3. Liga last season.

Tottenham have a final International Champions Cup game to take part in before their Premier League campaign kicks off. Serie A side Inter will make their trip to Spurs' new stadium before Aston Villa travel down from Birmingham the week after.