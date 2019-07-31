Ki-Jana Hoever Commits Future to Liverpool With New Long-Term Contract

Liverpool wonderkid Ki-Jana Hoever has signed his first professional contract with the club, committing his long-term future to the Reds.

The 17-year-old, who joined the club last summer, has featured heavily during Liverpool's pre-season and even made his competitive first-team debut for the club last season in an FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2019

On his new deal, Hoever told the club's official website: “I’m really happy to have signed here. I need to be realistic. I hope to make some minutes in the first team this year, of course, but I know that I will probably play more games for the Under-23s.

"I will just train hard with the first team, show them what I can do and if there is a chance, I will be ready. That’s what I am hoping for.

“I still need to learn a lot of things. I am still 17, so I just need to keep doing what I am doing to get better at the things that can be better.

“It’s a lot of trust from the club to let me sign this new contract. I will try to do them proud and show what I can do for this club – and I hope these are not the last few years I play here.”

He was a regular for the club's Under-23 side last season, despite being just 17 years old, and he is highly thought of by many across Europe.

Primarily a right back, Hoever is also comfortable in the heart of defence, which has helped him appear in all six of Liverpool's pre-season matches so far.