Liverpool 3-1 Lyon: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Wilson Stunner Helps Get Reds Back on Track

Liverpool, boosted by the return of a number of key players, ended their pre-season on a high as they comfortably ran out 3-1 winners against Lyon in Geneva.

The game started in the worst possible way for Liverpool, with Alisson Becker uncharacteristically flapping at a Memphis Depay cross before hauling down Moussa Dembele to concede a second minute penalty - Depay scoring the resulting spot-kick.

Liverpool eventually grew into the game and Roberto Firmino levelled in the 17th minute, a fierce low drive into the bottom corner. Only four minutes later, they took the lead courtesy of a spectacular own-goal from Joachim Andersen - following a dangerous Ki-Jana Hoever cross.

There was a fantastic tempo, and Liverpool began to dominate the game with chances for Mohamed Salah and Harry Wilson.

The Reds greater intent was rewarded with a third less than ten minutes into the second half, as Wilson rifled home a venomous drive from 25 yards out - on the same day he was linked with a £25m move to Bournemouth.

From there on, it was plain sailing as Liverpool took control - here's 90min's full review of the game.

LIVERPOOL

They're back.





Liverpool welcomed back star men Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Firmino - and it was clear to see their importance to the side. The other boost for Reds fans is that Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri returned to the starting line-up following injury lay-offs.

Firmino and Shaqiri only lasted 30 minutes, but that's all they needed to make a significant contribution. Of course, the Reds were much, much improved with their star performers back on the field, but perhaps the most relieving thing for Reds fans was the strength of the midfield.

Keita was clearly keen to put in a strong performance, and he did exactly that on his return. Most notably however, Adam Lallana was outstanding in dictating the tempo of the game - leaving Jurgen Klopp with a big decision ahead of Sunday's Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

The surprising reoccurring issue in pre-season for the Reds is their shaky defence - and it was once again on show in this performance. Lyon started the game brightly but faded drastically as the game wore on, yet they were still able to carve open a rusty defence.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain impressed after coming on, but it was 16-year-old Harvey Elliott who stood out in his cameo role, picking up some intelligent positions in-between the opposition's midfield and defence.



Player Ratings

Starting XI: Alisson (4); Hoever (7), Gomez (5), Lovren (5), Larouci (6); Keita (6), Shaqiri (7), Lallana (7); Wilson (8), Salah (6), Firmino (7)

Substitutes: Milner (6), Brewster (6), Lewis (5), Van den Berg (5), Duncan (6), Mignolet (6), Van Dijk (7), Matip (6), Alexander-Arnold (6), Robertson (6), Elliot (7), Origi (6), Henderson (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (7), Fabinho (6)

STAR MAN - There was a whole host of top performances in a much improved Liverpool showing, with Hoever, Firmino, Elliott and Shaqiri all impressing. But, it was Harry Wilson who stole the show with a simply outrageous goal.

He was clearly keen to showcase his worth to the side. Despite the Reds starting slowly, Wilson started strongly with an early attempt hitting the post. The Welshman grew into the game and picked up some dangerous positions, linking up well with the Reds' returning stars.

His technique for his goal was superb, receiving the ball from distance but striking a crisp, clean effort into the top corner.

Looking Ahead





Liverpool next take on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday, with the Reds hoping to start the new season on the front foot.

They put in a solid showing in their final pre-season game, but they will be looking to push on as they aim to dethrone the Citizens from atop of the Premier League during the upcoming campaign.