Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona 'Concerned' by Lack of Offers for Former Liverpool Star

Barcelona are becoming increasingly concerned about the lack of offers they've received for Philippe Coutinho.

At the start of this summer's transfer window, the Catalan giants labelled the sale of the £142m (with add-ons) flop a priority, but have since struggled to find a buyer.



According to a report from ESPN, La Blaugrana are yet to receive one offer for the Brazilian, despite their willingness to listen to bids of around €105m.

Since joining Barça in January last year, Coutinho has made 76 appearances in the famous red and blue shirt, picking up 21 goals and 11 assists.

However, his form has been indifferent throughout his short tenure, with home fans at Camp Nou even booing him on occasion. This dissonance was a huge factor in the club's desire to get rid of the player, but unfortunately they have found no real suitors.

It is understood that Chelsea were initially considering him as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Eden Hazard, but their transfer ban ruled out any approach. There were similar stories about Liverpool's interest in their former star, but boss Jurgen Klopp emphatically ruled out such a move earlier this month.



The German explained: "In general, Coutinho helps each team in the world, still -- 100%. It's not about that. I like Phil, I think he's a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big-money signing and it's not our year for that.

"It's just not possible. As I said, having him would make each team better - us included - but I really hope that he finds his luck at Barcelona."