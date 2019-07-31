William Saliba Discusses His Upbringing & Relationship With Kylian Mbappe Following Move to Arsenal

By 90Min
July 31, 2019

Arsenal’s recent £27m signing from French side Saint-Etienne has revealed how he took the first steps of his football journey in the north-eastern suburb of Paris, alongside Kylian Mbappe.


The centre back, who has re-joined the Ligue 1 side on loan for the 2019/20 season grew up in a tight knit neighbourhood in France, which he believes was an important factor behind his successful rise to stardom.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

Saliba told the official Arsenal website: “Honestly, growing up on an estate helps. You're together with all your mates, you get to play in your neighbourhood on the local five-a-side pitches.

“You're all together, and everyone likes football there, so honestly, it's easy. When you come from an estate, you've got the determination to get out of it.”

Alongside this, Saliba also revealed he knew PSG and French forward Kylian Mbappe when he was growing up, stating that his father actually coached him at youth level in Paris. 

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Saliba stated: "I know Kylian Mbappe, too. He went to my primary school when we were little, and his father was my coach when I was little, too."

Arsenal fans will be hoping Saliba will be the man they can count on to lead their defence in the future, after what they hope will be a successful loan spell back at St. Etienne. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message