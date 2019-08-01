Details of Giovani Lo Celso's Prospective Spurs Contract Revealed as Argentine Nears Move

The details of Giovani Lo Celso's imminent move to Tottenham from Real Betis have been revealed, with the Argentine expected to sign a five-year deal running until 2024 on a contract worth €4m (£3.65m) per year.

With Lo Celso having been the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer, it appears as though the deal is edging ever closer after Betis themselves signed an apparent like-for-like replacement in the form of Nabil Fekir.

As reported yesterday, fears were being raised among Seville-based outlets that both parties were no closer to a deal, with Betis supposedly standing firm on their €75m valuation of the midfielder, despite already securing their replacement.

However, as previously revealed by 90min, the move was made easier after Le Celso's representatives informed Spurs that Fekir's arrival in Seville will see Betis accept reduced terms on their initial valuation.

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicola Shira has revealed the details on the 23-year-old's move to north London, stating that Lo Celso will pocket roughly £70k-per-week in wages at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and put pen to paper on a five-year contract. Such wages will double his current pay packet.

While no fee has been made public, it is understood by 90min that Spurs will be able to secure a cut-price deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain player at around £45m, after Betis opted to reduce their valuation having signed Fekir.





Should the move be completed ahead of the Premier League deadline on 8th August, then Le Celso will become Mauricio Pochettino's third signing of the summer. His fellow Argentine will follow Tanguy Ndombele through the door, while Jack Clarke signed from Leeds United before been loaned back to the Yorkshire side for the coming season..