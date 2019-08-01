Leroy Sane Agrees to Join Bayern Munich With Fee Expected to Exceed €100m

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has decided to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, after the German club entered into advanced talks with the Citizens.

The 23-year-old struggled to command a regular place in City's team during the second half of the season, with manager Pep Guardiola often confining Sane to the substitutes bench.

At the start of July, 90min exclusively reported that Sane was keen on making a return to his homeland, with the prospect of a guaranteed starting berth the major factor behind this desire.

Now, German publication Kicker have reiterated Sane's desire to join Bayern, reporting that he has agreed to either a four or five-year deal in Bavaria.

This follows on from confirmation that Bayern have re-entered negotiations with City, and that are talks were at an advanced stage. Kicker's report claim an agreement has now been reached, that will see Sane return to the Bundesliga for a fee of over €100m.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The saga surrounding Sane has been played out very publicly, with Bayern coach Niko Kovac going on the record about the club's interest in the player numerous times, calling him a 'dream signing' and declaring: "Leroy is a very good player. We want him and the club is working on it. But I'm confident and assume that we can get him." 

That last comment earned him a public telling off from Bayern CEO Karl Heinz-Rumenigge, who explained: "I did not like the statement, so I do not hide it.

"We have a very good relationship with Manchester City - our former coach Pep Guardiola is coach there. Sane is still under contract there. Neither optimistic nor pessimistic statements continue to help us.

"We have to do our job, the coach has to do his job and if we all do the job well then we will have a successful season."

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

However, this now looks to be water under the bridge - with swift progress expected to be made on a deal that has been bubbling under the surface all summer long.

