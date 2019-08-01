Lille President Confirms Nicolas Pepe Move as Unai Emery Discusses Forward Options for Next Season

Lille president Gérard Lopez has confirmed Nicolas Pepe's imminent move to Arsenal is set to be concluded in the next 24 hours as Unai Emery discussed the potential strike partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his side's pre-season penalty win over Angers.

Having already been pictured in an Arsenal shirt, it appears Pepe's move to north London is now a matter of when not if, with the winger set to become the Gunners' record signing in a deal worth £72m.

While no official confirmation has been made yet, Lopez confirmed to French outlet RMC Sport that the move will be announced shortly for the Ivorian, who netted 22 Ligue 1 goals for Lille as the French side finished second in behind Paris Saint-Germain in France's top flight.

Emery refused to conclude the deal was agreed while speaking to Arsenal's website, but did offer an insight into his thinking ahead of the coming season, with a front three of Pepe, Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette expected to be the Gunners' strike force for the 2019/20 campaign.

"He has progressed as a player. We are speaking about a lot of players, we want to select on players who can really help us, give us big performances and improve our squad," the Spaniard said.

"We have different options. This one at the moment is not closed, but he is one we are following."

Aubameyang, a right footer, is likely to start on the left while Pepe, a left footer, is expected to resume his favoured role on the right, indicating that Emery will play with inverted wingers for the new Premier League season.

He added: "Yes [he can play with Aubameyang] first because he is left footed. We have a left footer in Bukayo, a young player who has a big future for us. For example on the winger one left-footed player can play on one side or the other. It can give us different options."