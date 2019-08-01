Liverpool Sell Melwood Training Ground Site for Estimated £10m Ahead of Move to Kirkby

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

Liverpool have confirmed that they have sold the club's Melwood training ground site to Torus Development - a not-for-profit housing provider - ahead of their move to Kirkby prior to the 2020/21 season.


The charitable trust has already established 1,600 homes in the area, while also managing 40,000 social homes throughout the north west. Selling the site to Torus was singled out as the best socially responsible outcome.

Speaking to the club's official website, Andy Hughes, executive vice president, operations and finance at Liverpool FC, said: “Today marks another significant milestone in this hugely important and ambitious project.


“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sale of the Melwood site having played such a significant role in the club’s history. But the site is limited in terms of space and is unable to accommodate the club’s ambitions for a new first-class combined training facility.


“It’s over two years since we started this journey and we’d like to thank everyone who has been involved, particularly local residents in West Derby for their feedback and patience during this tender process.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

“All funds from the sale of the Melwood site will be reinvested back into the first-team squad and the state-of-the-art training centre at the new Kirkby site.”

Melwood has been the club's training ground since the 1950s and many will see the sale as the end of an era. However, Torus will make sure to continue the legacy of the historic complex.

Chris Bowen, managing director of Torus Developments, said: "Consultation with local residents is very important to us and we look forward to meeting with the community in due course. We will also be working closely with LFC to ensure the legacy of this incredibly historical site is a theme throughout."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The move will be greatly beneficial for both of the parties involved. Liverpool will be able to make the most of improved facilities that will replicate the current direction of growth that the club is seeing. Moreover, the local community will see the benefits of increased affordable and sustainable housing.

