Timo Werner Told to Make Decision on RB Leipzig Future Ahead of Contract Expiry Next Year

Timo Werner has been told by RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff to either sign a new contract with the club or leave this summer.

Werner has scored 61 Bundesliga goals in 114 appearances for Leipzig - as well as ten in 25 for the German national team - and is recognised as one of the brightest talents in the country.

The 23-year-old has garnered attention from Bayern Munich, who regularly snatch the best prospects within their league and who have to consider a possible long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is now 30.



Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Liverpool have been frequently linked with a move for Werner, but nothing concrete has ever materialised.





With only one year left remaining on his contract with the club, Leipzig are desperate to ensure they don't lose a player of his worth for free, and Mintzlaff has insisted that if Werner does not renew then they will consider bringing in a replacement.





Speaking to Sport Bild, via Bavarian Football Works, the CEO stated: ''I can understand that it is difficult for Timo. But you have to make decisions in life, and Timo's will be there in a timely manner, we're convinced.





''We still want a contract extension.''



Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

On the possibility of Werner leaving for nothing, Mintzlaff continued: ''That is not desirable, especially as it was also discussed differently with his advisor. We do not sit at the wheel, but can only make offers and wait.





''Everything else is not our control. If Timo did not renew, we would like to get a replacement. There are many interested parties. International top clubs have also requested (to speak to him).''

