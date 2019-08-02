Liverpool vs Man City: Picking a Combined XI Ahead of Sunday's FA Community Shield

Liverpool take on Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Community Shield on Sunday in what is expected to be a hotly contest fixture as the return of the Premier League edges closer.

The Reds have endured a shaky pre-season, but they were able to turn their fortunes around as they ran out 3-1 winners against Lyon in their final pre-season game. City come into the game having had a strong pre-season, and will be looking to bring this form into the regular season.

The Community Shield's meaningfulness is questioned by some, but it is hard to question it on this occasion. Following a scintillating Premier League title race last season, there is even greater importance placed on the upcoming fixture with both sides keen to impress.

Ahead of the upcoming game, check out 90min's combined XI of the two sides based on who's available.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

What a season Alisson has had. The Brazilian racked up three Golden Glove awards last season, including the Premier League award in which he edged out his fellow compatriot Ederson.

Alisson is also first choice for Brazil ahead of Ederson, and he helped his country achieve Copa America glory with his impressive performance between the sticks.

There's no denying the quality of both keepers, but Alisson edges this one.

Right Back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

An all-English battle.

Kyle Walker or TAA? Although Walker is usually picked ahead of his fellow compatriot by Gareth Southgate, he's not making the cut in this team.

Alexander-Arnold racked up a whopping 12 assists in the Premier League last season whilst being solid defensively. Walker looked vulnerable on numerous occasions last season, making this a fairly easy decision in truth.

Centre Back - Virgil Van Dijk

Probably the easiest decision for this combined XI.

The man mountain has been truly sensational for Liverpool, leading by example and proving he was worth every penny of his world record fee.

Van Dijk was crucial to Liverpool's success in the Champions League and will be expected to have a similar campaign this time around if the Reds wish to claim the Premier League crown.

Centre Back - Aymeric Laporte

Another fairly easy decision, with Laporte also having a phenomenal season. The centre back is the leader of the backline for City and even more so now, considering the departure of former captain Vincent Kompany.

As well as his defensive duties, he is now proving to be a real threat in the opposition box too.

In he goes to partner Van Dijk - that's a pretty frightening back two isn't it?

Left Back - Andrew Robertson

Andy Robertson has been fantastic for Liverpool; it's hard to believe he cost the club half-nothing. He set up 11 goals last season and was a constant threat, making marauding runs up and down the flank. The Scot will be hoping for another stellar season, starting on Sunday.

Centre Midfield - Rodri

A tough one. Fernandinho's worth to City is undeniable, but the rise of Fabinho for Liverpool has also seen him earn a bucket load of praise (and rightfully so). However, it is Rodri who has had the most minutes with his teammates in pre-season.

And for this reason, he gets the nod in this team. He is yet to play competitively in English football, but the Spaniard is expected to get the nod in midfield.

Centre Midfield - Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is one of the best around on his day, but unfortunately he was troubled with reoccurring injuries last season. Nonetheless, the Belgian appears to be back up and running, looking fit and well in pre-season so far.

We often find ourselves in awe of some of the things he does and the passes he makes. De Bruyne is a world-class talent, and City fans will be praying he can stay fit for the forthcoming season as his importance cannot be underestimated.

Centre Midfield - Bernardo Silva

Bernardo was left out of FIFA's 10-man list for the Best Men's Player award, which is truly shocking. The Portugal international was tireless last season for City, setting the tempo for the rest of the team. His versatility only adds to his importance, and it seems as though Pep Guardiola can't get enough of praising him, and rightly so.

We should also mention Georginio Wijnaldum and David Silva here. Although both players would likely walk into many a combined XI, Bernardo has been simply outstanding and deserves his place.

Right Wing - Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King. Salah has proven that his first season was no fluke and he has gone from strength to strength in the Liverpool red.

Last season, Salah bagged 22 goals and eight assists in the league. The Egyptian picked up the Golden Boot, and therefore takes up his place on the right of the front three in this lineup.

Striker - Sergio Aguero

There was a time when Aguero's career appeared to be over under Guardiola, yet he has come back stronger and improved year on year.

The Argentine is clinical in front of goal, and is equally brilliant at linking up with his teammates. Following his exploit with his country, he will be hoping to bring more success to his club this campaign.

Left Wing - Raheem Sterling

Sterling takes up his place on the left wing due to the unavailability of Sadio Mane. Mane will miss the game on Sunday due to his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Sterling's not a bad replacement, is he?





Sterling had yet another outrageous season, bagging 17 times and providing ten assists in the league last season.