Newcastle Complete Signing of Headbanded Number 10 Allan Saint-Maximin on 6-Year Deal

Newcastle United have completed the signing of winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice, with the Frenchman signing a six-year contract at St James' Park.

Having completed the signing of Joelinton from Hoffenheim, the Magpies began focusing on other sources of creativity, with Saint-Maximin quickly emerging as one of their primary targets.

Newcastle took to their official website to confirm the deal, adding that Saint-Maximin has been handed the number ten shirt at the club.

On this latest signing, manager Steve Bruce said: “I’m delighted to bring Allan to St James' Park. He is a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him.

"He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I'm sure he'll excite everybody. He is a great addition to Newcastle United and the Premier League.”

FRED TANNEAU/GettyImages

Saint-Maximin becomes Newcastle's third senior addition this summer, following the arrivals of both Joelinton and Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Jetro Willems. Bruce has been pushing to see Newcastle spend this summer, and their spending is a clear sign of their intent for the upcoming season.

Having narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League last season, the Magpies are eager to avoid falling into another battle. Having lost both Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, Newcastle found themselves lacking in attack, but they appear to have made up for that now.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Last season, Saint-Maximin managed to rack up six goals and five assists in Ligue 1, establishing himself as one of the division's most exciting young talents.

The likes of Watford and Crystal Palace had previously been linked with the 22-year-old, but Newcastle have finally won the race for his signature.