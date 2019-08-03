Chelsea Set to Entertain Offers for Out of Favour Midfield Pair Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko were excluded from the Chelsea squad for Saturday's game against Borussia Monchengladbach, with the London outfit now keen on selling the pair before the transfer window closes.

The duo were omitted from the squad which beat Red Bull Salzburg 5-3 during the week, and found themselves out of contention once again on Saturday afternoon.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Frank Lampard had suggested that the pair had been left out of the squad against Salzburg because he wanted to give every member of the Blues' large player pool a chance, but the Telegraph report that both are up for sale before the season starts.

Drinkwater didn't make one appearance in a Chelsea shirt last season, whilst Bakayoko spent the season in Italy on loan at AC Milan. Lampard was initially keen to take a look at both players with a clean slate, but hasn't been impressed thus far.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain's signing of Idrissa Gueye this week means that they're unlikely to keep up their previous interest in Bakayoko, cutting off one potentially useful avenue of exit.

However, Drinkwater will the tougher man to rid of due to his massive £100,000 wages – with no club yet to indicate a willingness to take a chance on the England international.