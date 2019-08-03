Man Utd Submit €50m Bid to Sign Ajax Winger David Neres as Summer Spending Continues

Manchester United have apparently made a €50m bid to Ajax in an initial move to sign Brazil international David Neres ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old has already attracted a lot of attention thanks to his performances in last season's Champions League, while scouts from a host of top European club have also been watching during their domestic campaign.

Although rumours a move to United have been relatively quiet throughout the summer so far, Yahoo Sport claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have submitted a €50m bid to lure Neres away from Amsterdam ahead of the new season.

Their offer is claimed to have come at just the right time to disrupt ongoing contract negotiations, but at this stage, United's apparent offer remains well below Ajax's €70m asking price.

Although Manchester United are in the market for a natural right-winger, they're currently too busy in discussions to sign versatile forward Paulo Dybala in a swap deal with Juventus - which will see Romelu Lukaku move to Turin.

The Belgium international was being targeted by Inter, but Juve's decision to enter the race for his signature has seen talks over a swap deal involving Dybala become such a hot topic over the last few days.

Most notably, however, United are in the midst of securing a deal to sign long-term target Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Both clubs have reached an agreement for the England international which will see Maguire become the most expensive defender in history, eclipsing Virgil van Dijk's £75m transfer fee from Southampton.

The 26-year-old is on course to have a medical with the club and a permanent move to Old Trafford could be confirmed as early as next week.