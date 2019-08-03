Reece Oxford Fee Revealed Following His Move From West Ham to Augsburg

Augsburg are revealed to have paid £2.1m for West Ham youngster Reece Oxford, after he permanently joined the German club on Friday.

The 20-year-old completed his permanent move to Augsburg this week, having spent the second half of last season on loan there. The centre-back made nine appearances in his short loan spell abroad, with suspension and a brief injury reducing his playing time.

As reported by Football.London correspondent Sam Inkersole, the transfer fee is understood to be £2.1m. Oxford is also taking a pay cut to move to the Bundesliga, with his new weekly salary decreasing from the £20,000 a week he was earning at West Ham.

Augsburg permanently signed Oxford on Friday, with the youngster signing until 2023. He is West Ham’s 11th departure this summer, following the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes in leaving the London Stadium.

Oxford joined West Ham from Tottenham as a 13-year-old, signing a long-term professional contract four years later. The north Londoner spent eight years with the Hammers, winning the Academy Player of the Year award in 2015.

However, Oxford struggled for gametime when called up to the senior squad, making just 17 senior appearances in his time with West Ham. He went out on loan four times before leaving permanently, spending time at Reading and Borussia Mönchengladbach before he joined Augsburg.

Augsburg were nearly relegated from the Bundesliga last season, finishing 15th and just four points above the relegation play-off spot. They won just eight games all season, and despite conceding 16 goals in their final four league games, they survived.

They have been very busy this transfer window, as Oxford becomes their ninth summer signing. Augsburg's new arrivals including Czech Republic captain Marek Suchy from FC Basel, and exciting Swiss starlet Ruben Vargas from FC Luzern.

Augsburg kick off their domestic season on 10 August, with a DFB Cup first round tie at Verl. They then begin the new Bundesliga campaign with a tricky test, travelling to the Signal Iduna Park to face Borussia Dortmund on 17 August.