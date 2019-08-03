Romelu Lukaku Ordered to Delete Twitter Post Showing Manchester United's Fastest and Slowest Players

Romelu Lukaku was ordered to delete a social media post in which he revealed the confidential results of Manchester United's pre-season sprinting tests.

This post is the latest development in Lukaku's turbulent relationship with the Red Devils, as the Belgian striker is seemingly angling for a move away from Old Trafford.

As reported by The Telegraph, the United striker was ordered to remove his post on Twitter immediately, as his some of colleagues were not too pleased.

The results showed Lukaku came in second place in the club's sprinting test with a top speed of 36.25kph, finishing only behind Diogo Dalot's 36.43kph.

The tweet was accompanied by the caption 'lack of pace' with laughing and runner emojis, addressing a common criticism to which he is subject, that he lacks the speed and agility to be a top class striker.

However, the post also included the results of those who finished lower down on the rankings, including Luke Shaw who finished bottom of the leaderboard, with a top speed of 31.03kph. Shaw finished behind both Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic - neither of whom are renowned for their pace.





Lukaku's decision to post this information was not well received by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with whom his relationship has gradually broken down.





However, Mata saw the funny side of things as he took to Twitter himself to revel in the fact that he was quicker than his English team mate.

Thanks for finally showing the world that I'm quicker than @LukeShaw23 bro. 🤯😎😂😂😂 https://t.co/vfQ1wq0W5N — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 2, 2019

Lukaku's social media mishap comes as the United number nine is at the centre of a transfer saga involving Juventus and Inter.

Inter had looked the most likely destination for Lukaku for most of this summer, as Antonio Conte's club registered several bids with the Manchester club.

However, recent developments have seen Juve emerge as surprise front-runners for the former Everton man, as they are currently negotiating a deal to take Lukaku to Turin, which would see Paulo Dybala move in the opposite direction.