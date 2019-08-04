Arsenal Left-Back Target Set for Eight Weeks Sidelined With Agonising Injury Problems

Arsenal transfer target Kieran Tierney could miss the next two months with a long-term injury issue, putting his mooted move to north London in doubt – with Celtic manager Neil Lennon revealing that his left-back still feels pain in his stomach and groin when kicking the ball.

Unai Emery has targeted the Scotsman the whole summer, with the Gunners coming in with multiple bids over the course of the transfer window, but Tierney's unusual injury problem could scupper the deal.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The Celtic boss spoke on the injury after Celtic's 7-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday, saying: “He’s still injured and he’s rehabbing. He had a double hernia and he still has the Osteitis pubis problem so it’s a slow burner that one.”





“We’ll see how it is when things settle down because it’s a very unsettling time for him at the minute. The injury has compounded that frustration because he’s not 100 per cent right.





“I’ve been in his position so I have a lot of sympathy for him, when maybe a lot of people wouldn’t. But I know what’s it’s like to have to keep adjusting your mindset if things do go as expected.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Tierney missed long periods of last season through injury, and a number of potential Premier League suitors may be put off by the prospect of spending a not inconsiderable amount of money on a player with his history.

Tierney would join William Saliba, Dani Ceballos and Nicholas Pépé – who joined Arsenal for a club-record fee this week – if a deal were to be completed.