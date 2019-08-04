Isaac Hayden Uncertain About Newcastle Future Despite Manager Steve Bruce Comments

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

Isaac Hayden remains unsure about whether he will to stay at Newcastle beyond deadline day, despite newly appointed manager Steve Bruce's comments that he would like the midfielder to stay.

Earlier this summer, former England Under-21 international Hayden was reportedly seeking a move away from St James' Park for family reasons but was unable to find a suitable move away.

The former Arsenal man who moved to Newcastle in 2016, has been a regular starter for the Magpies and Bruce is hoping that he can convince Hayden to stay.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, Hayden has recently opened the door again to a move away stating, via Chronicle Live: "I couldn't answer that question right now. The deadline is Thursday. In football anything can happen.

"I am not going to stand here and say: 'This is me 100% staying here'. I don't know what can happen and football is a crazy game. But as I have said I have really enjoyed pre-season."

Steve Bruce, who worked with the midfielder at Hull City, spoke about the situation in his press conference and is rather optimistic about Hayden staying.


He said: "He's up to staying. That is good news for all of us. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"We hope we can tie him up to a new deal, that is in the pipeline. Once we get the transfer window out the road we will start some kind of negotiations."


With Newcastle one of the bookies' early candidates to be involved the relegation dogfight in the Premier League in 2019/20, Bruce will be hoping that he won't lose another regular starter following the departures of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.

Newcastle have managed to replace the aforementioned pair with Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice and new club-record signing Joelinton from Hoffenheim, while more arrivals are expected before deadline day.

