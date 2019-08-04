Joao Cancelo 'Completes' £32m-Plus-Danilo Move to Manchester City With Juventus

Manchester City are reported to have finalised a £32m move for Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, with Danilo heading to Turin as a makeweight in the deal.

The Spaniard joined Juve from Valencia for £36m last summer and managed 27 starts in all competitions, with his temperament and one or two injury issues meaning he was never fully trusted by Max Allegri.

The issues seem to have transposed over to Maurizio Sarri, with reports in Italy frequently claiming Cancelo is behind Mattia De Sciglio on the depth chart. City, meanwhile, have been after a full-back for much of the window, and were heavily linked with Cancelo earlier in the summer.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

They were reported to have come back with a vengeance at the tail end of last week however, as they revived talks from the dead, and now the Mail report that there has been significant progress over the weekend.

They go as far as to say that a deal, which will cost City £13m more than the £22m that was initially reported, has been 'completed', with just formalities left to iron out before an announcement can be made.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

It does seem peculiar that it would be concluded so rapidly, especially since player-plus-cash deals often take longer to hash out with two separate negotiation processes, but it all depends how much progress was made prior to initial talks collapsing.





It comes as no surprise to see Danilo heading to Juve as a sweetener, as Cancelo's arrival would surely spell the end for his aspirations of first team football. One run of games between December and January accounted for the majority of his 12 starts last season, as he was spread between left and right-back.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Cancelo offers the same versatility but represents a clear step-up ability wise, and would give Kyle Walker something to think about as far as his starting spot goes, while also offering cover for the problem left-back position which has seen former midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko converted to plug the gap.