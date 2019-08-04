Moise Kean Passes Everton Medical Ahead of £27.5m Move From Juventus

Moise Kean has passed his medical at Everton as the Italian edges closer to sealing a £27.5m move to Goodison Park from Serie A champions Juventus.

Despite emerging as one of the continent's finest talents last season, I Bianconeri were open to selling the the 19-year-old this window amid fears he wouldn't develop into a world-class forward.

Clearly not in agreement with Juventus' stance, the Toffees have stolen a march on fellow interested parties and agreed to sign the young forward for the aforementioned fee, with Sky Sports claiming Kean has successfully completed his medical tests ahead of a move to the Premier League outfit.

With this section of the transfer finalised, an official confirmation could be announced later today, which would see Kean become Everton's fifth summer arrival.

Details of the total transfer fee have not yet been disclosed, but the £27.5m could rise to a potential £36m after add-ons are included.



The club have already secured deals for Fabian Delph, Jonas Lossl, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, taking their total outlay to over £53m, which would move closer to £80m when Kean is announced.

90min revealed earlier this week that the striker was offered to Manchester United by the player's agent Mino Raiola. However, the Red Devils rejected the opportunity, which in turn paved the way for Everton to lead negotiations.

Back in 2016, Kean became the first player born in the 21st century to appear in both Serie A and the Champions League. So far in his career, he's played 41 senior club games in his career and has scored 12 goals, while he has also featured three times at senior international level for Italy, scoring twice in 2019.