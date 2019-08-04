Zenit St Petersburg Fans Appear to Protest Signing of Malcom With Racist Banner

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

A group of Zenit St Petersburg fans opted to protest the club's signing of winger Malcom from Barcelona, holding up a hugely controversial banner in which they appear to criticise the club for signing a black player.

Having sealed a £36m move to the club, Malcom made his Zenit debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Krasnodar, but the occasion was marred by abuse from a section of supporters.

View this post on Instagram

Focused ⚪️🔵 #matchday #davaizenit

A post shared by Malcom Filipe S. De Oliveira (@malcomoliveira_97) on

Sports.ru captured the image of the banner which was held up during the game, which sarcastically read: "Thank you leadership for your loyalty to traditions".

The 'tradition' in question is believed to be the absence of black players at the club. The Landskrona supporters group have previously posted a manifesto online in which they call for the club not to sign any black players.

The manifesto reads: "We are not racist and for us the absence of black players is just an important tradition, emphasising the identity of the club and nothing more.

Epsilon/GettyImages

"We, as the northernmost club of the major European cities, have never been mentally connected with Africa, however, as with South America or Australia or Oceania. We have absolutely nothing against the inhabitants of these and any other continents, but at the same time we want players who are close in spirit to speak for Zenit.

"Now, Zenit black football players are being forced almost by force, and this causes only a backlash. Let us be what we are."

Malcom was not the only black player to feature during the match, with right-back Douglas Santos and Wilmar Barrios starting the game as well.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message