Liverpool Confirm Signing of Former West Ham Goalkeeper & Free Agent Adrian

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of free agent and former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian following the departure of Simon Mignolet.



The Reds were forced to move quickly following the announcement of Mignolet's €7m (£6.4m) move to Club Brugge on Sunday night, with the Belgian keeper legging it back to his homeland moments after the Community Shield loss.

And the club have now confirmed Mignolet's replacement as Adrian, with the 32-year-old expressing his delight in a statement on the club's official website.

“I’m feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible.

“I’m very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better. Obviously I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for it and try to get them.

“I’m looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can.”

Adrian joined the Hammers back in 2013 from Real Betis on a free transfer, and in six years he went on to make 150 appearances.

However, last season's arrival of Lukasz Fabianski, who eventually won the Irons' player of the year award, pushed him out of starting contention, and his contract was not renewed upon the completion of the 2018/19 campaign.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The 32-year-old will now return to the Premier League as the backup to last season's Golden Glove winner, Alisson Becker.

It is understood that the Reds were initally keen to keep hold of Mignolet for the forthcoming season, but were ultimately convinced by the Belgian First Division A side's fee, as well as the player's desire to depart following six years of service.

