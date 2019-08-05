Riyad Mahrez Left Out Community Shield Squad Due to Fears Over Medicine Used by Algerian Doctors

By 90Min
August 05, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that Riyad Mahrez was left out of the City squad for Sunday's victory over Liverpool due to fears over medicine provided by the Algerian team doctors. 

Mahrez returned to Manchester on Friday, after guiding Algeria to Africa Cup of Nations success in July. However, Guardiola was forced to leave him out of the Community Shield squad through fears that he could have failed stringent doping rules. 

Manchester City beat Liverpool on penalties in a thrilling Community Shield contest after the teams drew 1-1 in regular time. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Guardiola said (via BBC Sport:) "The doctors did not have exactly the medicines, Riyad called me just after being (crowned) champion with Algeria and said, 'I want to come back in 10 days, I want to play against Liverpool'.

"I said, 'You are more than welcome, it's perfect you come'.

"But we don't have what he took... about the medicine. That's why, for doping control, today was a risk because the doctors didn't have it. That's why he wasn't in the squad to play some minutes.

"Hopefully he will be back next game against West Ham and in the future, everything will be normal."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

It is unknown what medicine the winger was administered with and what the treatment was for exactly, but City hope that they will be able to get their man back in the squad as soon as possible. 

Pep Guardiola's side started the campaign winning the first of five trophies on offer. The champions begin their Premier League campaign next Saturday with an away game at the London Stadium home of West Ham United.  

